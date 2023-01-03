Menu

Politics

Alan Lagimodiere joins list of Manitoba Tories who are not seeking re election

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 3, 2023 7:45 pm
Alan Lagimodiere View image in full screen
Alan Lagimodiere says he will not run in the upcoming provincial election. He joins several other Tories who are not running again, including fellow cabinet ministers Eileen Clarke and Cliff Cullen. Global News

Another Manitoba Progressive Conservative has announced he will not seek re-election.

Alan Lagimodiere says he will not run again in his Selkirk seat due to personal family reasons.

Read more: Consistently behind in opinion polls, Manitoba Tories are to face voters in 2023

In a social media message, Lagimodiere says it was not an easy decision but he is putting his family first and will continue to support the Tories under the next candidate.

He was first elected in 2016 and has served in recent years as the minister for Indigenous Reconciliation and Northern Relations.

Click to play video: 'Miller calls comments by Manitoba Indigenous reconciliation minister ‘shocking’'
Miller calls comments by Manitoba Indigenous reconciliation minister ‘shocking’

He joins several other Tories who are not running again, including fellow cabinet ministers Eileen Clarke and Cliff Cullen, and non-cabinet members such as Dennis Smook and Ian Wishart.

The governing Tories have been trailing the Opposition New Democrats in opinion polls for the election scheduled for Oct. 3.

Read more: Protesters rally for Lagimodiere, Pallister resignations after residential school comments

Lagimodiere stirred up controversy on the day he was put in cabinet in 2021, when he defended some of the intentions behind residential schools and said they were originally aimed at teaching skills to Indigenous children.

He apologized soon after he was confronted by Opposition NDP Leader Wab Kinew in a scrum with reporters.

Click to play video: 'Dr. Alan Lagimodiere and Wab Kinew on Residential Schools'
Dr. Alan Lagimodiere and Wab Kinew on Residential Schools
Manitoba politicsSelkirkalan lagimodiereManitoba Progressive Conservative
© 2023 The Canadian Press

