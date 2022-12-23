Menu

Crime

Jewish family doctor receives letter containing antisemitic death threat

By Fawwaz Muhammad-Yusuf Global News
Posted December 23, 2022 5:41 pm
Click to play video: 'Family doctor mailed antisemitic death threat'
Family doctor mailed antisemitic death threat
WATCH: A Brighton-based Jewish family doctor was sent an antisemitic death threat

Brighton, Ont.-based family physician Dr. Michelle Cohen is an outspoken member of the region’s health care community.

“I’ve been speaking a lot about vaccines. I also do some tweeting and speaking about conspiracy theories,” said Cohen.

She believes that advocacy work may play a role in a letter she recently received.

The letter included reference to an antisemitic conspiracy theory coupled with a death threat.

‘I’m not surprised that I was targeted by an antisemitic conspiracy theory,” said Cohen.

Cohen says behaviour like this is part of a worrying and growing trend.

“A colleague of mine in Ottawa, Dr. Millie Catherine Merth, has been receiving a ton of these sorts of vile antisemitic messages and violent threats and death threats, things like that,” said Cohen.

President of the Kingston Jewish Council, Debbie Fitzerman, said antisemitism unfortunately isn’t new.

“Antisemitism has been around for centuries,” said Fitzerman. “It’s one of the oldest forms of hate.”

While shocked by the letter, Cohen says the views of the letter-writer puts them in the minority.

“The vast majority of people don’t have those views,” said Cohen.

To combat the bigotry, Fitzerman hopes to engage in more education opportunities in the Eastern Ontario region.

