Crime

Police board chair says decision to search landfill won’t come from WPS

By The Staff Global News
Posted December 12, 2022 11:04 pm
Click to play video: 'Police board says not on them to call search for human remains'
Police board says not on them to call search for human remains
The chair of the Winnipeg Police Board says a decision to search a Manitoba landfill for human remains won't come from police, and it will be up to Indigenous leaders to determine next steps.

The head of Winnipeg’s Police Board says any next steps in the potential search of Prairie Green landfill for Morgan Harris and Marcedes Myran likely won’t involve the WPS.

The board met with Winnipeg Police Chief Danny Smyth Monday afternoon and determined police have done their due diligence in this case.

Markus Chambers says discussions are ongoing with respect to what a search may look like.

“The Winnipeg Police Board is not the arbiter in terms of the next decision or decision-making process or next steps,” Chambers said. “That’s really up to the Indigenous communities and the various levels of government to determine what the next steps are.”

READ MORE: Winnipeg police chief not stepping down

Chambers says any potential search would have a different focus than the one Winnipeg Police embarked on in June of this year at the Brady Landfill, where they eventually found the remains of 24-year-old Rebecca Contois.

“Health and safety concerns are prevalent, so it will be that conversation with Indigenous communities and different levels of government to determine which resources are necessary for that humanitarian recovery effort.”

Human RemainsSearchWPSWinnipeg Police BoardPrairie Green Landfill
