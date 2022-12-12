Menu

Crime

Manitoba woman charged with 2nd-degree murder in fatal stabbing, RCMP say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted December 12, 2022 12:03 pm
Virden RCMP detachment.
Virden RCMP detachment. RCMP

A woman from Sioux Valley Dakota First Nation is in custody facing a charge of second-degree murder in connection with a stabbing in the western Manitoba community on Saturday.

Manitoba RCMP said officers from the Virden detachment were called to a home on the First Nation around 12:20 a.m., where they found the victim, a 26-year-old woman, with life-threatening injuries. She was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Rennie Kristyna Williams, also 26, was arrested and charged. She’ll appear in a Brandon courtroom Monday.

Virden RCMP continue to investigate with the help of forensic and major crimes investigators.

RCMPStabbingSecond Degree MurderManitoba RCMPcrime in ManitobaManitoba homicideVirden RCMPSioux Valley Dakota First Nation
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

