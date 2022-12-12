Menu

Environment

Weekly survey: Is the world finally done with Mariah Carey and “All I Want for Christmas is You?”

By Alan Cross Corus Radio
Posted December 12, 2022 8:00 am
Mariah Carey View image in full screen
Mariah Carey. Photo: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

After a couple of decades of dominating the Christmas charts, the world might finally be done with Mariah Carey and All I Want for Christmas as You. The impossibly chirpy (and incredibly profitable) song is being out-streamed in 2022 by Brenda Lee’s Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree, which came out in 1958. Yes, All I Want is still doing well, but there are signs of the public burning out on what’s become a cultural phenomenon.

Is it time for the self-appointed Queen of Christmas to give up her tiara? Is the world done?  Vote here

