Weekly survey: Is the world finally done with Mariah Carey and “All I Want for Christmas is You?”

After a couple of decades of dominating the Christmas charts, the world might finally be done with Mariah Carey and All I Want for Christmas as You. The impossibly chirpy (and incredibly profitable) song is being out-streamed in 2022 by Brenda Lee’s Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree, which came out in 1958. Yes, All I Want is still doing well, but there are signs of the public burning out on what’s become a cultural phenomenon.

Is it time for the self-appointed Queen of Christmas to give up her tiara? Is the world done? Vote here