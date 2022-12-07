Peterborough teenager faces child pornography charge: police

A Peterborough teenager faces a child pornography charge following a police investigation.
According to the Peterborough Police Service, as part of its investigation, on Wednesday members of its criminal investigations unit executed a search warrant at a Peterborough residence where various electronics were located and seized.
A 17-year-old Peterborough male was arrested and charged with one count of possession of child pornography
The accused was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court later Wednesday.
Under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, the name of the accused cannot be released.
Police noted in its release on the incident that the service is a member of the Provincial Strategy to Protect Children from Sexual Abuse and Exploitation on the Internet, a project funded by a grant from the Ministry of the Solicitor General.
