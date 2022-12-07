Menu

Crime

Durham police arrest 4 accused of grandparent scam

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted December 7, 2022 3:10 pm
The Durham Regional Police logo is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
The Durham Regional Police logo is seen in this file image. Global News

Police in Durham Region say four people are facing numerous charges for allegedly targeting grandparents with a scam.

Durham Regional Police said the four arrests, made in November, came after losses of more than $37,000 for grandparents across the Greater Toronto Area.

The scam started with a phone call claiming a grandchild was involved in police investigation, often an accident, it is alleged.

The grandparent would be told their grandchild would be held in jail unless money was paid to release them, police said.

A courier would then reportedly be sent to pick up the money. Police said the value ranged from $8,000 to $11,000.

Read more: 3 charged in ‘grandparent scam’ after 73-year-old Ontario woman loses $5,000

Three victims have been identified by police, but officers say there may be more.

Four people in their 20s have been arrested. Dominique Alexander-Connell, 22, from Brampton and 20-year-old Kamar Minto from Hamilton were both arrested.

David Maah, 23 and from Quebec, was arrested alongside Fuad Jama, a 27-year-old with no fixed address.

The charges include participating in a criminal organization and fraud over $5,000.

