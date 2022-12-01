Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Church of God pastor fined for participation in January rally in downtown London, Ont.

By Staff 980 CFPL
Posted December 1, 2022 3:02 pm
FILE - Pastor Henry Hildebrandt speaks during a demonstration against measures taken by public health authorities to curb the spread of COVID-19, in St. Thomas, Ont., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. View image in full screen
FILE - Pastor Henry Hildebrandt speaks during a demonstration against measures taken by public health authorities to curb the spread of COVID-19, in St. Thomas, Ont., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Geoff Robins

The controversial pastor of Aylmer’s Church of God has been convicted of a charge under the Reopening Ontario Act for his participation in a downtown London, Ont., rally earlier this year, in protest of COVID-19 pandemic measures.

In a statement on Thursday, officials with the City of London said Henry Hildebrant was fined $5,000 plus court costs for the count, laid in relation to the so-called World Wide Rally for Freedom, held in Victoria Park.

The Jan. 22 rally came a day before truckers would leave Vancouver as part of the “Freedom Convoy” protests, which would gridlock downtown Ottawa roughly a week later.

Story continues below advertisement

“During the COVID-19 pandemic, Municipal Law Enforcement Officers were given additional duties to enforce Provincial legislation based on advice from public health experts,” Orest Katolyk, the city’s chief municipal law enforcement officer, said in a statement.

Trending Now
Trending Now

“Noncompliance at gatherings came with possible penalties. In the vast majority of public interactions, officers used discretion, provided education and issued warnings. In other situations, charges were issued.”

It’s not clear who else, if any, were charged under the Reopening Ontario act in relation to the rally, which included speeches and a march down Richmond Street.

Read more: Former London, Ont. nurse fined $10K in Aylmer Church of God COVID-19 rally

Among those who spoke at the rally were Hildebrandt and Kristen Nagle, a former LHSC nurse who became a vocal opponent of COVID-19 measures and restrictions during the pandemic.

Nagle was found guilty in September of a charge under the Reopening Ontario Act in connection with a separate gathering at the Church of God on April 25, 2021. Nagle said she would appeal the conviction.

Similar charges laid against Hildebrandt, former MP Derek Sloan and former MPP Randy Hillier were dropped, according to their legal representation, the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms.

COVID-19COVID-19 PandemicFreedom ConvoyLondon coronavirusLondon COVID-19Victoria ParkAylmerReopening Ontario ActFreedom RallyChurch of GodHenry HildebrandtPastor Henry Hildebrandtcovid-19 rallymunicipal law enforcement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers