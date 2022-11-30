Peterborough Petes’ 2023 Pink in the Rink to honour hockey moms impacted by cancer

Send this page to someone via email

The Peterborough Petes will honour hockey moms impacted by cancer during their 14th annual Pink in the Rink game in February 2023.

The OHL club on Wednesday announced details of the event, which will be held during the regular season game against the Oshawa Generals on Saturday, Feb. 4 at 7:05 p.m. at the Peterborough Memorial Centre.

The event will celebrate and honour hockey moms who have been affected by cancer. Nominations are currently being accepted of local hockey moms who will be honoured leading up to and during the Pink in the Rink game.

The club will be raising funds and awareness for cancer at the Peterborough Regional Health Centre. The events include the sale of pink game-worn jerseys that will feature the names of fans and community members. Purchase names for $20 each to be placed on the jersey by calling the Petes’ office at (705) 743-3681 ext. 201, by email or online.

Since its inception, Pink in the Rink has raised $900,000 over the past 13 years, including $76,000 in April. This year’s fundraising goal is $50,000.

Lesley Heighway, PRHC Foundation president and CEO, says as cancer cases increase, donors are essential to the hospital’s ability to serve more patients, support earlier diagnosis, and ensure safer, more effective treatments, close to home.

“The number of patients from Peterborough and the surrounding area who rely on PRHC to support their cancer journey continues to climb,” said Heighway. “It’s events like Pink in the Rink and organizations like the Peterborough Petes — along with the people and businesses who support them — that fund the tools our experts need to save and improve lives.

“With your help, we’ll continue investing in vital technology upgrades like our Interventional Radiology suites, where cancer is just one of the conditions treated, and experts perform minimally invasive biopsies, install intravenous chemotherapy ports, and even offer precise, targeted cancer treatments safely and quickly so patients can go home sooner.”

Tickets for the 14th annual Pink in the Rink are available now through the Grant Thornton Box Office. For groups, contact Hailey Bentley at the Petes office at 705-743-3681 or email hbentley@gopetesgo.com.

“On behalf of PRHC’s patients and everyone who loves them, thank you,” Heighway said. “Together we’re ensuring our hospital remains a trusted place of healing and hope for you, your family and our entire community, now and always.”

