Painting the town pink, Downtown Barrie BIA unveils new mural project

Send this page to someone via email

The Land Knows You by a local artist is the latest mural project by the Downtown Barrie Business Improvement Association (BIA) to freshen up the city’s downtown core.

The mural is the work of Barrie French-First Nations artist Alanah Astehtsi Otsistohkwa (Morningstar) Jewell.

Jewell is Bear Clan from Oneida Nation of the Thames and grew up off-reserve in Barrie and now lives in Kitchener.

“We’re honoured and excited to have Alanah’s artwork in Downtown Barrie,” says Sarah Jensen, communications and public realm co-ordinator for the Downtown Barrie BIA.

“Projects such as this one encourage people to explore and interact with their surroundings, which in turn helps create a more vibrant and safer space.”

Story continues below advertisement

The mural is on the pink building next to Meridian Place and faces Lake Simcoe.

The downtown Barrie BIA said Jewell is a multifaceted artist who has created for some big names, including Roots Canada, Facebook and Instagram, and she’s even created a Google doodle.

“The sun will teach us about beginning new every day and the importance of providing light and warmth. The moon will teach us about the cycles of life and the importance of water. She will teach us that our bodies’ cycles are sacred and will tell us stories of Grandmother Moon,” Jewell said in a statement.

Jewell said everything from the fish, to the bear, to the eagle has meaning.

“I want The Land Knows You to bring peace, joy and remembrance. I want it to convince people to honour the life around them and to be thankful that we get to experience life as a physical being, surrounded by so much beauty,” she said.

“I hope that each time someone walks by this mural, they remember where they come from and how loved they are by the Land.”

It is the latest of several artistic projects in the works in the downtown core.

Story continues below advertisement

In an interview with Global News in October, Jensen said the BIA hopes these new art projects will help people feel more pride in the area and encourage people to visit.

“Art helps us connect with each other and relate to one another. It creates community. It also helps us connect to our surroundings and encourages people to take ownership of public spaces,” Jensen said.