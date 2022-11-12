Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Top Ontario doctor to ask public to mask up as respiratory illnesses rage: sources

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 12, 2022 12:53 pm
Click to play video: 'Sick Kids hospital preparing for surge of respiratory patients'
Sick Kids hospital preparing for surge of respiratory patients
RELATED: The hospital For Sick Children has launched an operational command centre to monitor patients at the hospital - and in community clinics amid a rise in respiratory illnesses. But the primary fear is the worst is yet to come. Global’s Queen’s Park Bureau Chief Colin D’Mello reports.

TORONTO — Two government sources say Ontario’s top doctor will recommend the public begin masking on Monday in an effort to help overwhelmed children’s hospitals.

The sources, who are speaking on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the process publicly, says there will be no mask mandate.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore has said this fall and winter would see a resurgence of respiratory illnesses and he would recommend masking in certain indoor settings if hospitals began cancelling surgeries to deal with a surge of patients.

Trending Now

Read more: Ontario’s top doctor urges mask wearing, warns mandate could return

Children’s hospitals across the province are already overwhelmed with pediatric patients.

The Hospital for Sick Children in Toronto and the Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario in Ottawa have said they are cancelling surgeries to redeploy health-care workers to intensive care and emergency departments.

Story continues below advertisement

The Ontario Hospital Association is asking people to wear masks indoors and to get up-to-date vaccinations for COVID-19 and influenza.

 

Health Caremask mandateOntario health careOntario mask mandateKieran MooreOntario MasksChildren's hospitals Ontario
© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers