Woodstock, Ont. police introduces new position to help address mental health crisis

As the number of incidents involving people experiencing a mental health crisis continues to rise, Woodstock, Ont., police have created a new position within the department.

There’s a new Community Engagement Officer who will provide support to community members in crisis.

Woodstock police have introduced Constable Savage as the new Community Engagement Officer.

Officials say Constable Savage joined the Woodstock police force in 2021 with extensive experience in a similar role working with people in crisis and with mental illnesses at the Brantford Police Service.

Officials say the officer will work closely with the Mental Health Engagement and Response Team as well as other community partners.

They’ll also provide crisis intervention training to other members of Woodstock police.

— With files from 980 CFPL’s Jess Brady