Canada

Dozens of guests seek damages from Toronto-area spa after experiencing infections

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 27, 2022 3:21 pm
An image from Thermëa spa village's social media. View image in full screen
An image from Thermëa spa village's social media. thermeawhitby/Instagram

WHITBY, Ont. — Dozens of guests are seeking damages from a Toronto-area spa after they began experiencing health problems like ear and skin infections after visiting the facility.

Lawyer Justin Linden says notice of the lawsuit has been issued to Thermea Spa Village and the group intends to issue a legal claim in the coming weeks.

Linden says he has spoken to 45 people who experienced similar symptoms after attending the Whitby, Ont.,spa, and so far 28 have signed on to the lawsuit.

He says his clients have experienced skin outbreaks, ear infections, hearing loss and other symptoms, and some are still suffering weeks later.

Groupe Nordik, which runs the spa, did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but the spa addressed the situation in an Oct. 20 social media post.

The spa says local public health informed them on Oct. 14 that pseudomonas and staphylococcus, or staph, bacteria was detected in a saltwater pool, and all pools on site have subsequently been closed.

© 2022 The Canadian Press

