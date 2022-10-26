Menu

Canada

Association of Municipalities of Ontario worries about housing bill impact

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 26, 2022 3:32 pm
Click to play video: 'New housing bill would download affordable housing targets onto cities'
New housing bill would download affordable housing targets onto cities
WATCH ABOVE: On Tuesday, the Progressive Conservative government introduced legislation to freeze and reduce charges levied against developers in order to spur new home construction, including rentals and affordable housing. Colin D’Mello reports.

TORONTO — The Association of Municipalities of Ontario says parts of the province’s new housing legislation may actually work against the goal of building more homes.

One aspect of a large bill introduced Tuesday by Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister Steve Clark would freeze, reduce and exempt fees developers pay in order to spur building.

Affordable housing, non-profit housing and inclusionary zoning units _ meaning affordable housing in new developments — as well as some “attainable” units would be exempt from various charges.

Trending Now

Read more: Ontario set to reduce developer charges to spur new home construction

But those fees go to municipalities to pay for services for residents of those homes, such as roads, community centres and transit.

AMO says in a statement that reductions in those fees will shift the financial burden of growth onto municipal taxpayers.

Story continues below advertisement

In response to a question from the NDP about it today, Clark said municipalities have $8 billion in development charge reserves, and he thinks that the federal government’s Housing Accelerator Fund could help municipalities as well.

Steve Clark, Association of Municipalities of Ontario, AMO, Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister, Ontario housing bill
© 2022 The Canadian Press

