$5.8M in community, businesses funding to create jobs in Parry Sound, Muskoka regions

Send this page to someone via email

Thirteen businesses from the Parry Sound and Muskoka regions will share in $5.79-million in government funding for community and business growth initiatives.

The announcement was made by Tourism Minister Randy Boissonnault on behalf of Indigenous Services Minister Patty Hajdu at the Ontario Tourism Summit.

Boissonnault said the new funding will create an estimated 365 jobs across the region.

“From green technologies to support for small and medium businesses, our government will continue to build an economy that works for everyone,” said Boissonnault.

Provided through FedNor’s core programs, the money will support a variety of important initiatives such as Huntsville Forest Products’ sawmill expansion project.

“This will enable our efforts to advance the design, planning, and eventual construction of one of the safest and most efficient hardwood sawmills in Canada. We are very excited to establish this facility, and our broader business, as a cornerstone of the Canadian forest products sector,” said Malcolm Cockwell, president and managing director of Huntsville Forest Products.

Story continues below advertisement

The funding will also help Muskoka Brewery and Muskoka Roastery adopt state-of-the-art green technology and see an expansion of 22 new fully-serviced commercial lots at the Parry Sound Industrial Park.

“This contribution will help us purchase a bioreactor to treat our wastewater, reducing our water consumption to near residential levels, allowing for business growth and maximizing environmental and community benefit,” said Todd Lewin, president of Muskoka Brewery.

Among other things, the funding will also help Nextup Care Inc. bring its Intelligent Patient Scheduling Platform to market and allow the Parry Sound Area Community Business and Development Centre to provide business counselling and investment services to small and medium-sized businesses.

Since 2015, through its core programs, FedNor has provided more than $365 million to support 821 projects, which helped create and maintain more than 12,450 jobs in communities and First Nations across Northern Ontario.