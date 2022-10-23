CF Montreal suffers 3-1 loss to defending champ New York City FC in MLS Cup playoffs

Send this page to someone via email

CF Montreal’s post-season run has come to a close with a 3-1 loss to defending MLS Cup champion New York City FC on Sunday in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Maximiliano Moralez, Heber and Telle Magno all scored for NYCFC who took a 3-0 lead before the home team could get on the board.

Djordje Mihailovic scored the lone goal for Montreal.

It was a nervy start for Montreal who couldn’t keep onto the ball for more than a few passes at a time. That would prove costly as Moralez found himself alone in front of an open net after a series of defensive mistakes, putting the visitors up just six minutes in.

The mistake appeared to wake Montreal up as the home side began to dominate the ball. Their first chance came just five minutes after conceding when Alistair Johnston found Kai Kamara’s head in the box, forcing a great reaction save from New York goalkeeper Sean Johnson.

Johnston and Kamara would later connect again, with Kamara hitting the post as the home side’s pressure on New York’s back line continued to build.

Shortly after the 30-minute mark, Johnson was once again called to bail out the NYCFC defence when Ismael Kone got on the end of a cross, prompting another incredible save.

As Montreal continued to press, New York found openings to counter just as the first half was ending. After winning possession in his own half, Santiago Rodriguez spotted Heber’s late run to double their lead in stoppage time.

The second half saw both teams maintaining their style of play, with Montreal dominating possession for long stretches of time and New York sitting deep and absorbing pressure.

Once again, NYCFC would strike on the counterattack, drawing a penalty after Montreal goalkeeper James Pantemis took down Gabriel Pereira in the penalty area. Substitute Telle Magno would step up and extend the lead to 3-0 in the 61st minute.

Montreal pulled one back through Mihailovic in the 85th minute — his last goal in front of the Stade Saputo crowd before he leaves for Dutch side AZ Alkmaar in the winter.

New York will now begin preparations for the Eastern Conference Final on Oct. 30 at Subaru Park in Philadelphia to face the Union.