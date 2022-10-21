Menu

Canada

Saskatoon daycare closed after child’s hair was cut without parental consent

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 21, 2022 4:52 pm
19-month-old Lennon after his hair was cut without permission from Bajwa's Childcare. Courtesy: Jana Nyland / Mother.
19-month-old Lennon after his hair was cut without permission from Bajwa's Childcare. Courtesy: Jana Nyland / Mother.

Saskatchewan’s Ministry of Education says the licence for a daycare in Saskatoon has been cancelled after being investigated for a hate crime.

Read more: Bajwa’s Childcare accused of hate crime after cutting Indigenous boy’s hair without permission

A Metis mother had been taking her 19-month-old son to Bajwa’s Childcare for a year when he came to her with his neck-length hair cut short in mid-September.

The mother, Jana Nyland, had said she did not consent to the haircut and reported it to police, which had its hate crime unit investigate.

Nyland told paNOW that when she asked the daycare operator why she cut her son’s hair, she said she didn’t like long hair on boys and that Indigenous children shouldn’t have long hair.

Trending Now

The Ministry of Education cancelled the licence effective Sept. 20, saying its investigation found non-compliance issues with child-care regulations.

Saskatoon police also say they completed their investigation and no criminal charges would be laid.

