Canada

Doug Ford supports federal government’s use of Emergencies Act to clear protesters

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 17, 2022 12:24 pm
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he wasn't asked to testify, supports use of Emergencies Act to clear protesters

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he supports the measures taken by the federal government to end the so-called “Freedom Convoy” protests last winter.

Ford says he worked with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and several mayors after hundreds gathered in downtown Ottawa in January in what local officials called an occupation that lasted several weeks.

Read more: Ottawa mayor, police officers among witnesses at Emergencies Act inquiry

People protesting government-mandated COVID-19 safety measures also gathered near the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, Ont., shutting down incoming traffic from the U.S. for days.

Ford says he was not asked to testify in the inquiry into the federal government’s use of the Emergencies Act that got underway last week.

But he says he stands shoulder-to-shoulder with Trudeau over the measures taken to end the blockade at the border and the occupation in Ottawa.

Ford says he had zero tolerance for the protesters’ actions, but welcomed them to demonstrate at Queen’s Park in Toronto.

© 2022 The Canadian Press

