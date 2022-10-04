Woman posing as aesthetics doctor charged with fraud: Edmonton police

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Police Service is warning the public about a woman fraudulently claiming to be a medical doctor, offering “alternative medical aesthetics” and homeopathy services in the city.

In September 2021, while conducting a separate investigation in which a document signed by the accused was used as evidence, Edmonton police said investigators became aware that the woman was allegedly posing as a medical doctor.

Police found Rossemarie Castro Rosales, also known as “Dr. Marie Milne” online, has been featured on websites, videos, radio and in print advertisements posing as a medical doctor who performs massage therapy, holistic therapies and quasi-medical techniques.

View image in full screen The Edmonton Rejuvenation Medi Spa website.

The EPS confirmed to Global News the accused was featured on a website called doctorhom.com under the name Doctor Rose Marie Milne, MD HOM.

That website directed people to another website for Edmonton Rejuvenation Medi Spa, which was listed online as being at 122 Street and 137 Avenue in northwest Edmonton.

The lights were on at the business on Tuesday, but the door was locked and no one was seen inside.

View image in full screen The Edmonton Rejuvenation Medi Spa in north Edmonton on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. Global News

Police confirmed the accused ran the business and validated its Facebook page.

Police said the accused appeared in radio advertisements, and confirmed one on a local radio station’s website in which her north Edmonton business was promoted as offering “holistic, complimentary alternatives to traditional surgical and synthetic treatments for the face and body.”

View image in full screen The Edmonton Rejuvenation Medi Spa in north Edmonton on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. Global News

The audio clip from July 2021 also said the accused was opening their own medical spa and school of aesthetics that year.

Police confirmed the following photo of Rosales:

View image in full screen Rossemarie Castro Rosales, 36. Credit: Edmonton Rejuvenation Medi Spa Facebook page

On Sept. 26, Rosales, 36, was charged with two counts of fraud under $5,000 and two counts of attempted fraud under $5,000.

She was also charged with laundering proceeds of crime, obstructing a peace officer, forgery, possessing a forged document, uttering a forged document, prohibited cannabis sales and three counts of false pretense.

She was also charged with unauthorized use of the title “doctor” under the Health Professions Act.

Investigators believe there may be additional complainants who were not aware that the accused is not a medical doctor, and may have been “treated” by her in circumstances that may constitute sexual assault — police provided the example of genital touching under the claim of medical treatment.

A post from Monday on the Edmonton Rejuvenation Medi Spa Facebook page was promoting 30 per cent off a variety of services, including “vajacials” — a skin treatment that typically involves removing ingrown hairs and treating intimate-area skin in between bikini and Brazilian waxes.

Investigators are encouraging anyone who received such intimate-area treatments to come forward to report their experience to police.

Complainants are asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.