Residents of Kingston, Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory mark Truth and Reconciliation Day

On a solemn day of reflection for Canada’s Indigenous community, there were gatherings of all sorts to commemorate Truth and Reconciliation Day.

People in Kingston started early in marking the day.

A Truth and Reconciliation walk began in the morning, starting at the Kingston Police station and going to various spots in the city

All participants donned orange shirts, walked, talked and shared their thoughts on the lasting legacy of colonialism and, in particular, Canada’s residential school system.

Down the road in Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory, the indigenous community held their own walk.

Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory resident Carol LaVecque said the show of support is overwhelming.

“People are understanding it. The kids in Belleville and the surrounding areas, they’re all wearing their orange shirts. It’s just.. it’s just.. mind blowing, honestly,” she said.

Mohawks of the Bay of Quinte Chief R. Don Maracle spoke about the tragedies of the past, and finding the way forward, together.

The group walked from the Tyendinaga Mohawk Band Council office down the road to the Mohawk Community Centre and back while reflecting on the lives lost.

Back in Kingston, at the Agnes Etherington Art Centre, Indigenous communities’ connection to the land is on display.

Since July, the art centre has hosted an Indigenous art exhibit called “Land Protectors”.

“It’s about honouring the indigenous peoples who, since time immemorial, have fought to protect the land and all of its precious resources,” said guest curator Paige VanTassel.

According to Delores Maracle-Whalen, an attendee at the Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory walk, those precious resources need to be protected by all of us pulling in the same direction.

“Getting along. Working with one another, and coming to agreements in a good way,” she said.