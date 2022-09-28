Menu

Politics

Alberta’s Child and Youth Advocate releases report into deaths of 15 youth in government care

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 28, 2022 4:52 pm
hand glass child blury frosted window View image in full screen
File: A childs hand on a frosted window. Getty Images

The office of Alberta’s Child and Youth Advocate has released a report into the deaths of 15 youth in government care and most involved drugs.

Of the deaths that took place between October 2021 and March 2022, nine were a result of confirmed or suspected drug toxicity and 12 were of Indigenous youth.

Read more: Alberta child and youth advocate calls for more provincial accountability

In 2021, the advocate’s office called for the province to develop a youth-specific opioid and substance use strategy, but it says no progress has been made on that recommendation.

It also recommends the province address the overrepresentation of young Indigenous people in government systems.

Read more: Alberta’s child and youth advocate leaves office with biting review

Advocate Terri Pelton says many young people with complex needs are not receiving adequate supports.

While some initiatives are being developed, Pelton says immediate action is crucial to address service gaps.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Drug Overdoses tagIndigenous Youth tagChild and Youth Advocate tagChildren in Care tagAlberta child and youth advocate tagAlberta children in care tagAlberta children tagIndigenous youth in care tagAlberta children government care tagAlberta Indigenous youth in care tagChildren in care deaths tag

