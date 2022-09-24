Menu

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

World

North Korea fires unidentified ballistic missile ahead of visit from U.S. Kamala Harris

By Jihoon Lee Reuters
Posted September 24, 2022 7:50 pm
Click to play video: 'Russia seeking ammunition from North Korea, Pentagon says' Russia seeking ammunition from North Korea, Pentagon says
The Pentagon on Tuesday reported that Russia is seeking ammunition from North Korea. Pentagon Press Secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said the move was indicative of Russia's challenges in sustaining its invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow has called a "special military operation." – Sep 6, 2022

North Korea fired an unidentified ballistic missile towards the sea off its east coast on Sunday, South Korea‘s Joint Chiefs of Staff said, ahead of large-scale planned military drills by South Korean and U.S. forces involving an aircraft carrier.

South Korea’s military did not provide further details about the missile including the range or its trajectory.

Read more: North Korea denies selling any weapons to Russia amid Ukraine war

South Korea’s Yonhap news agency reported on Saturday North Korea may be preparing to test a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM), citing the South’s military.

The launch comes after the arrival of a U.S. aircraft carrier in South Korea to participate in joint drills with South Korean forces, and ahead of a planned visit next week by U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris.

It was the first time the North carried out such a launch after firing eight short-range ballistic missiles in one day in early June, which led the United States to call for more U.N sanctions for violating U.N. Security Council resolutions.

North Korea rejects U.N. resolutions as an infringement of its sovereign right to self defense and space exploration.

(Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

© 2022 Reuters
