Weather

Okanagan weather: Sunny start to the last week of September

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted September 26, 2022 2:16 pm
Okanagan Lake from Above. View image in full screen
Okanagan Lake from Above. Courtesy: Wendy Creelman

Sunshine kicked off the first full work week of fall on Monday with temperatures climbing into the mid-20s in the afternoon.

On Tuesday sunny skies are expected to lead to an afternoon high around 27 C.

Clouds return Wednesday and a daytime high of 24 C is forecast and on Thursday there’s a chance of showers and an expectation of cloudy skies.

Sunnier conditions return to finish September on Friday as afternoon highs will drop back to the low 20s both Thursday and Friday.

October begins on Saturday with a mostly sunny sky for the first weekend of the month as afternoon highs continue settle into the mid-20s.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. View image in full screen
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

