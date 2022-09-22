Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

16-year-old teen stabbed outside a school in Montreal’s east end: police

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted September 22, 2022 11:26 pm
Click to play video: 'Teen in critical condition after stabbing in Montreal-North' Teen in critical condition after stabbing in Montreal-North

Montreal police say a 16-year-old teenager was stabbed outside a school in Saint-Michel Thursday afternoon after an altercation broke out between three teen boys.

Authorities say the incident happened just after 3 p.m. in front of Collège Reine-Marie, a private high school located on Saint-Michael Boulevard near the Champdoré Street intersection.

The victim was stabbed in his back and face, according to police, but health officials say his life is not in danger and he is stable in hospital.

Read more: 2 men dead after brazen mid-day shootings in Montreal

An investigation is underway but no arrests have been made. A perimeter was set around the scene for investigators to locate the weapon used in the incident.

Trending Stories

Police say they will be reviewing security footage from local businesses as well.

Story continues below advertisement

The victim is allegedly not cooperating with the investigation.

This is the second teen stabbed outside of a school within a week. Last Friday a 14-year-old was attacked outside of a high school in Anjou.

Click to play video: 'Teen in critical condition after stabbing in Montreal-North' Teen in critical condition after stabbing in Montreal-North
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Montreal Police tagStabbing tagSchool tagSPVM tagHigh School tagTeen tagTeenager tageast-end tagAnjou tagsaint-michel tagStabbed tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers