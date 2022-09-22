Menu

Crime

Police seek witnesses to July 20 robbery in Winnipeg’s downtown

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted September 22, 2022 10:46 am
A Winnipeg police vehicle. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg police vehicle. Shane Gibson/Global News

Winnipeg police are asking the public for help in solving a violent downtown robbery that took place this summer.

The incident, which happened July 20 in a back lane near Hargrave Street and Ellice Avenue, saw a 62-year-old victim attacked from behind, knocking her out of her wheelchair.

The woman’s injuries left her hospitalized for more than a month, and her wallet, jewelry, and other personal items were stolen in the attack.

Police said the woman doesn’t remember many specifics from the incident, other than a bystander may have helped her back into her wheelchair.

Anyone with information can call the major crimes unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg man stabbed in violent robbery attempt on Arlington Street' Winnipeg man stabbed in violent robbery attempt on Arlington Street
Winnipeg man stabbed in violent robbery attempt on Arlington Street – Jul 19, 2022
