Police seek witnesses to July 20 robbery in Winnipeg’s downtown

Winnipeg police are asking the public for help in solving a violent downtown robbery that took place this summer.
The incident, which happened July 20 in a back lane near Hargrave Street and Ellice Avenue, saw a 62-year-old victim attacked from behind, knocking her out of her wheelchair.
The woman’s injuries left her hospitalized for more than a month, and her wallet, jewelry, and other personal items were stolen in the attack.
Police said the woman doesn’t remember many specifics from the incident, other than a bystander may have helped her back into her wheelchair.
Anyone with information can call the major crimes unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).
