Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Public can sign books of condolence for slain Toronto police officer

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 15, 2022 9:30 am
Click to play video: 'Police officer among 2 dead in Ontario shooting spree' Police officer among 2 dead in Ontario shooting spree
WATCH ABOVE: Police officer among 2 dead in Ontario shooting spree.

Toronto police say books of condolence are being made available to allow the public to pay respects to an officer who was shot dead earlier this week.

Const. Andrew Hong was one of two people killed Monday in a series of shootings across the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area.

Peel Regional Police Chief Nishan Duraiappah, Halton Regional Police Chief Steve Tanner and Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie are set to speak to reporters at 10 a.m. about the investigation into the shooting spree.

Trending Stories

Toronto police say members of the public who want to offer condolences to Hong’s family and colleagues can visit its headquarters and its traffic services building, or share their thoughts on its website.

Read more: Toronto police officer killed in Mississauga remembered by family for ‘larger than life’ personality

Story continues below advertisement

Police say they will announce details about Hong’s funeral later on Thursday.

Hong was a 22-year veteran of the Toronto police force, having spent the past 19 years with traffic services where he worked with a highly specialized motorcycle unit that provides security escorts for dignitaries like prime ministers and presidents.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Toronto Police tagToronto tagPolice Officer tagToronto Police Officer tagToronto Police Officer Killed tagAndrew Hong tagbook of condolences tagAndrew Hong Death tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers