Crime

Woman and young child hit by vehicle in south London, Ont. Costco parking lot: police

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted September 12, 2022 8:08 am
A Costco in Ontario. View image in full screen
A Costco in Ontario. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

A woman and young child were sent to hospital after they were struck by a vehicle in the south London, Ont., Costco parking lot over the weekend, police say.

On Saturday, a collision involving three vehicles and two pedestrians was reported at the Wellington Road South Costco location around 6 p.m.

Read more: London woman loses appeal of guilty conviction in fatal Costco crash

Police say the vehicle hit several cars before coming to a stop.

Trending Stories

A woman was taken to hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, while the man and child did not sustain any significant injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

The collision comes eight years after a 66-year-old woman drove her vehicle into the same location’s storefront, resulting in the death of a child and a newborn.

