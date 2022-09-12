Woman and young child hit by vehicle in south London, Ont. Costco parking lot: police

Send this page to someone via email

A woman and young child were sent to hospital after they were struck by a vehicle in the south London, Ont., Costco parking lot over the weekend, police say.

On Saturday, a collision involving three vehicles and two pedestrians was reported at the Wellington Road South Costco location around 6 p.m.

Police say the vehicle hit several cars before coming to a stop.

A woman was taken to hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, while the man and child did not sustain any significant injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

The collision comes eight years after a 66-year-old woman drove her vehicle into the same location’s storefront, resulting in the death of a child and a newborn.

Advertisement