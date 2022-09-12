Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Saskatchewan artist launches ‘Cries for Ukraine’ song in honour of Ukraine

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted September 12, 2022 10:38 am
Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan artist launches ‘Cries for Ukraine’ song in honour of Ukraine' Saskatchewan artist launches ‘Cries for Ukraine’ song in honour of Ukraine
WATCH: Twitter sues Elon Musk to force completion of US$44B acquisition deal

A Saskatoon artist’s newly found passion for writing songs has led to a new piece of music meant to raise awareness for those affected by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Shirley Koob didn’t have experience in songwriting or even playing until she decided to join a music and songwriting class. It was a decision she made in large part to simply keep herself busy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read more: Brent Worrall hand-cycles across Saskatchewan to raise awareness of PTSD

“It starts in the beginning of the pandemic, my partner and I were separated for 10 months by the American and Canadian Border being closed,” koob said. “I was very lonely and I decided to join the Seniors without Walls program.”

It was through the program she found out about classes taught by Juno award winner and local artist Eliza Doyle.

Story continues below advertisement

“I was quite intimidated because everyone else had either written songs or played in their local band, and all I can play is the radio,” Koob said with a laugh.

After hearing the song, Eliza Doyle worked with Shirley Koob to craft the song and begin to share it with the world.
After hearing the song, Eliza Doyle worked with Shirley Koob to craft the song and begin to share it with the world. Courtesy of Shirley Koob.

After learning about the history of war ballads, Koob crafted the tune “Cries of Ukraine.”

Trending Stories

“In Saskatchewan, I feel like we have a great connection with Ukraine, and this is just really important right now,” Koob.

She hopes the song is used as a platform to spark discussion on what is taking place in Ukraine after months of warfare.

Read more: Truck Pull for Special Olympics Saskatchewan a huge success

Doyle was attracted to the song because of the authentic emotion.

Story continues below advertisement

“It is rare that a song comes out and it’s that complete and that strong,”” said Doyle. “She was able to depict what exactly was going on there and her feelings towards that and wanting to help.”

The song has been sent to friends and family, as well as multiple music streaming platforms. Any donations from the song go towards the Canadian Congress Supporting Ukrainian Refugees.

Click to play video: 'What Pierre Poilievre as new Federal Conservative Party leader could mean for Alberta' What Pierre Poilievre as new Federal Conservative Party leader could mean for Alberta
What Pierre Poilievre as new Federal Conservative Party leader could mean for Alberta
© 2022 Reuters
Elon Musk tagelon musk twitter tagTwitter Stock tagtwitter elon musk tagTwitter news tagelon musk news tagMusk tagMusk Twitter tagElon Musk Twitter news tagTwitter Musk tagTwitter Elon Musk news tagTwitter Whistleblower tagTwitter deal tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers
Canada

Saskatchewan artist launches ‘Cries for Ukraine’ song in honour of Ukraine

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted
Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan artist launches ‘Cries for Ukraine’ song in honour of Ukraine' Saskatchewan artist launches ‘Cries for Ukraine’ song in honour of Ukraine
WATCH: Twitter sues Elon Musk to force completion of US$44B acquisition deal

A Saskatoon artist’s newly found passion for writing songs has led to a new piece of music meant to raise awareness for those affected by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Shirley Koob didn’t have experience in songwriting or even playing until she decided to join a music and songwriting class. It was a decision she made in large part to simply keep herself busy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Brent Worrall hand-cycles across Saskatchewan to raise awareness of PTSD

“It starts in the beginning of the pandemic, my partner and I were separated for 10 months by the American and Canadian Border being closed,” koob said. “I was very lonely and I decided to join the Seniors without Walls program.”

It was through the program she found out about classes taught by Juno award winner and local artist Eliza Doyle.

“I was quite intimidated because everyone else had either written songs or played in their local band, and all I can play is the radio,” Koob said with a laugh.

After hearing the song, Eliza Doyle worked with Shirley Koob to craft the song and begin to share it with the world.
After hearing the song, Eliza Doyle worked with Shirley Koob to craft the song and begin to share it with the world. Courtesy of Shirley Koob.

After learning about the history of war ballads, Koob crafted the tune “Cries of Ukraine.”

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

“In Saskatchewan, I feel like we have a great connection with Ukraine, and this is just really important right now,” Koob.

She hopes the song is used as a platform to spark discussion on what is taking place in Ukraine after months of warfare.

Read more: Truck Pull for Special Olympics Saskatchewan a huge success

Doyle was attracted to the song because of the authentic emotion.

“It is rare that a song comes out and it’s that complete and that strong,”” said Doyle. “She was able to depict what exactly was going on there and her feelings towards that and wanting to help.”

The song has been sent to friends and family, as well as multiple music streaming platforms. Any donations from the song go towards the Canadian Congress Supporting Ukrainian Refugees.

Click to play video: 'What Pierre Poilievre as new Federal Conservative Party leader could mean for Alberta' What Pierre Poilievre as new Federal Conservative Party leader could mean for Alberta
What Pierre Poilievre as new Federal Conservative Party leader could mean for Alberta

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers
Canada

Saskatchewan artist launches ‘Cries for Ukraine’ song in honour of Ukraine

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted
Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan artist launches ‘Cries for Ukraine’ song in honour of Ukraine' Saskatchewan artist launches ‘Cries for Ukraine’ song in honour of Ukraine
WATCH: Twitter sues Elon Musk to force completion of US$44B acquisition deal

A Saskatoon artist’s newly found passion for writing songs has led to a new piece of music meant to raise awareness for those affected by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Story continues below advertisement

Shirley Koob didn’t have experience in songwriting or even playing until she decided to join a music and songwriting class. It was a decision she made in large part to simply keep herself busy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read more: Brent Worrall hand-cycles across Saskatchewan to raise awareness of PTSD

“It starts in the beginning of the pandemic, my partner and I were separated for 10 months by the American and Canadian Border being closed,” koob said. “I was very lonely and I decided to join the Seniors without Walls program.”

It was through the program she found out about classes taught by Juno award winner and local artist Eliza Doyle.

“I was quite intimidated because everyone else had either written songs or played in their local band, and all I can play is the radio,” Koob said with a laugh.

After hearing the song, Eliza Doyle worked with Shirley Koob to craft the song and begin to share it with the world.
After hearing the song, Eliza Doyle worked with Shirley Koob to craft the song and begin to share it with the world. Courtesy of Shirley Koob.

After learning about the history of war ballads, Koob crafted the tune “Cries of Ukraine.”

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

“In Saskatchewan, I feel like we have a great connection with Ukraine, and this is just really important right now,” Koob.

She hopes the song is used as a platform to spark discussion on what is taking place in Ukraine after months of warfare.

Read more: Truck Pull for Special Olympics Saskatchewan a huge success

Doyle was attracted to the song because of the authentic emotion.

“It is rare that a song comes out and it’s that complete and that strong,”” said Doyle. “She was able to depict what exactly was going on there and her feelings towards that and wanting to help.”

The song has been sent to friends and family, as well as multiple music streaming platforms. Any donations from the song go towards the Canadian Congress Supporting Ukrainian Refugees.

Click to play video: 'What Pierre Poilievre as new Federal Conservative Party leader could mean for Alberta' What Pierre Poilievre as new Federal Conservative Party leader could mean for Alberta
What Pierre Poilievre as new Federal Conservative Party leader could mean for Alberta

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers
Canada

Saskatchewan artist launches ‘Cries for Ukraine’ song in honour of Ukraine

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted
Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan artist launches ‘Cries for Ukraine’ song in honour of Ukraine' Saskatchewan artist launches ‘Cries for Ukraine’ song in honour of Ukraine
WATCH: Twitter sues Elon Musk to force completion of US$44B acquisition deal

A Saskatoon artist’s newly found passion for writing songs has led to a new piece of music meant to raise awareness for those affected by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Story continues below advertisement

Shirley Koob didn’t have experience in songwriting or even playing until she decided to join a music and songwriting class. It was a decision she made in large part to simply keep herself busy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read more: Brent Worrall hand-cycles across Saskatchewan to raise awareness of PTSD

“It starts in the beginning of the pandemic, my partner and I were separated for 10 months by the American and Canadian Border being closed,” koob said. “I was very lonely and I decided to join the Seniors without Walls program.”

It was through the program she found out about classes taught by Juno award winner and local artist Eliza Doyle.

“I was quite intimidated because everyone else had either written songs or played in their local band, and all I can play is the radio,” Koob said with a laugh.

After hearing the song, Eliza Doyle worked with Shirley Koob to craft the song and begin to share it with the world.
After hearing the song, Eliza Doyle worked with Shirley Koob to craft the song and begin to share it with the world. Courtesy of Shirley Koob.

After learning about the history of war ballads, Koob crafted the tune “Cries of Ukraine.”

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

“In Saskatchewan, I feel like we have a great connection with Ukraine, and this is just really important right now,” Koob.

She hopes the song is used as a platform to spark discussion on what is taking place in Ukraine after months of warfare.

Read more: Truck Pull for Special Olympics Saskatchewan a huge success

Doyle was attracted to the song because of the authentic emotion.

“It is rare that a song comes out and it’s that complete and that strong,”” said Doyle. “She was able to depict what exactly was going on there and her feelings towards that and wanting to help.”

The song has been sent to friends and family, as well as multiple music streaming platforms. Any donations from the song go towards the Canadian Congress Supporting Ukrainian Refugees.

Click to play video: 'What Pierre Poilievre as new Federal Conservative Party leader could mean for Alberta' What Pierre Poilievre as new Federal Conservative Party leader could mean for Alberta
What Pierre Poilievre as new Federal Conservative Party leader could mean for Alberta

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers
Canada

Saskatchewan artist launches ‘Cries for Ukraine’ song in honour of Ukraine

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted
Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan artist launches ‘Cries for Ukraine’ song in honour of Ukraine' Saskatchewan artist launches ‘Cries for Ukraine’ song in honour of Ukraine
WATCH: Twitter sues Elon Musk to force completion of US$44B acquisition deal

A Saskatoon artist’s newly found passion for writing songs has led to a new piece of music meant to raise awareness for those affected by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Story continues below advertisement

Shirley Koob didn’t have experience in songwriting or even playing until she decided to join a music and songwriting class. It was a decision she made in large part to simply keep herself busy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read more: Brent Worrall hand-cycles across Saskatchewan to raise awareness of PTSD

“It starts in the beginning of the pandemic, my partner and I were separated for 10 months by the American and Canadian Border being closed,” koob said. “I was very lonely and I decided to join the Seniors without Walls program.”

It was through the program she found out about classes taught by Juno award winner and local artist Eliza Doyle.

“I was quite intimidated because everyone else had either written songs or played in their local band, and all I can play is the radio,” Koob said with a laugh.

After hearing the song, Eliza Doyle worked with Shirley Koob to craft the song and begin to share it with the world.
After hearing the song, Eliza Doyle worked with Shirley Koob to craft the song and begin to share it with the world. Courtesy of Shirley Koob.

After learning about the history of war ballads, Koob crafted the tune “Cries of Ukraine.”

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

“In Saskatchewan, I feel like we have a great connection with Ukraine, and this is just really important right now,” Koob.

She hopes the song is used as a platform to spark discussion on what is taking place in Ukraine after months of warfare.

Read more: Truck Pull for Special Olympics Saskatchewan a huge success

Doyle was attracted to the song because of the authentic emotion.

“It is rare that a song comes out and it’s that complete and that strong,”” said Doyle. “She was able to depict what exactly was going on there and her feelings towards that and wanting to help.”

The song has been sent to friends and family, as well as multiple music streaming platforms. Any donations from the song go towards the Canadian Congress Supporting Ukrainian Refugees.

Click to play video: 'What Pierre Poilievre as new Federal Conservative Party leader could mean for Alberta' What Pierre Poilievre as new Federal Conservative Party leader could mean for Alberta
What Pierre Poilievre as new Federal Conservative Party leader could mean for Alberta

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers
Canada

Saskatchewan artist launches ‘Cries for Ukraine’ song in honour of Ukraine

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted
Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan artist launches ‘Cries for Ukraine’ song in honour of Ukraine' Saskatchewan artist launches ‘Cries for Ukraine’ song in honour of Ukraine
WATCH: Twitter sues Elon Musk to force completion of US$44B acquisition deal

A Saskatoon artist’s newly found passion for writing songs has led to a new piece of music meant to raise awareness for those affected by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Story continues below advertisement

Shirley Koob didn’t have experience in songwriting or even playing until she decided to join a music and songwriting class. It was a decision she made in large part to simply keep herself busy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read more: Brent Worrall hand-cycles across Saskatchewan to raise awareness of PTSD

“It starts in the beginning of the pandemic, my partner and I were separated for 10 months by the American and Canadian Border being closed,” koob said. “I was very lonely and I decided to join the Seniors without Walls program.”

It was through the program she found out about classes taught by Juno award winner and local artist Eliza Doyle.

“I was quite intimidated because everyone else had either written songs or played in their local band, and all I can play is the radio,” Koob said with a laugh.

After hearing the song, Eliza Doyle worked with Shirley Koob to craft the song and begin to share it with the world.
After hearing the song, Eliza Doyle worked with Shirley Koob to craft the song and begin to share it with the world. Courtesy of Shirley Koob.

After learning about the history of war ballads, Koob crafted the tune “Cries of Ukraine.”

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

“In Saskatchewan, I feel like we have a great connection with Ukraine, and this is just really important right now,” Koob.

She hopes the song is used as a platform to spark discussion on what is taking place in Ukraine after months of warfare.

Read more: Truck Pull for Special Olympics Saskatchewan a huge success

Doyle was attracted to the song because of the authentic emotion.

“It is rare that a song comes out and it’s that complete and that strong,”” said Doyle. “She was able to depict what exactly was going on there and her feelings towards that and wanting to help.”

The song has been sent to friends and family, as well as multiple music streaming platforms. Any donations from the song go towards the Canadian Congress Supporting Ukrainian Refugees.

Click to play video: 'What Pierre Poilievre as new Federal Conservative Party leader could mean for Alberta' What Pierre Poilievre as new Federal Conservative Party leader could mean for Alberta
What Pierre Poilievre as new Federal Conservative Party leader could mean for Alberta

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers
Canada

Saskatchewan artist launches ‘Cries for Ukraine’ song in honour of Ukraine

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted
Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan artist launches ‘Cries for Ukraine’ song in honour of Ukraine' Saskatchewan artist launches ‘Cries for Ukraine’ song in honour of Ukraine
WATCH: Twitter sues Elon Musk to force completion of US$44B acquisition deal

A Saskatoon artist’s newly found passion for writing songs has led to a new piece of music meant to raise awareness for those affected by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Story continues below advertisement

Shirley Koob didn’t have experience in songwriting or even playing until she decided to join a music and songwriting class. It was a decision she made in large part to simply keep herself busy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read more: Brent Worrall hand-cycles across Saskatchewan to raise awareness of PTSD

“It starts in the beginning of the pandemic, my partner and I were separated for 10 months by the American and Canadian Border being closed,” koob said. “I was very lonely and I decided to join the Seniors without Walls program.”

It was through the program she found out about classes taught by Juno award winner and local artist Eliza Doyle.

“I was quite intimidated because everyone else had either written songs or played in their local band, and all I can play is the radio,” Koob said with a laugh.

After hearing the song, Eliza Doyle worked with Shirley Koob to craft the song and begin to share it with the world.
After hearing the song, Eliza Doyle worked with Shirley Koob to craft the song and begin to share it with the world. Courtesy of Shirley Koob.

After learning about the history of war ballads, Koob crafted the tune “Cries of Ukraine.”

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

“In Saskatchewan, I feel like we have a great connection with Ukraine, and this is just really important right now,” Koob.

She hopes the song is used as a platform to spark discussion on what is taking place in Ukraine after months of warfare.

Read more: Truck Pull for Special Olympics Saskatchewan a huge success

Doyle was attracted to the song because of the authentic emotion.

“It is rare that a song comes out and it’s that complete and that strong,”” said Doyle. “She was able to depict what exactly was going on there and her feelings towards that and wanting to help.”

The song has been sent to friends and family, as well as multiple music streaming platforms. Any donations from the song go towards the Canadian Congress Supporting Ukrainian Refugees.

Click to play video: 'What Pierre Poilievre as new Federal Conservative Party leader could mean for Alberta' What Pierre Poilievre as new Federal Conservative Party leader could mean for Alberta
What Pierre Poilievre as new Federal Conservative Party leader could mean for Alberta

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers
Canada

Saskatchewan artist launches ‘Cries for Ukraine’ song in honour of Ukraine

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted
Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan artist launches ‘Cries for Ukraine’ song in honour of Ukraine' Saskatchewan artist launches ‘Cries for Ukraine’ song in honour of Ukraine
WATCH: Twitter sues Elon Musk to force completion of US$44B acquisition deal

A Saskatoon artist’s newly found passion for writing songs has led to a new piece of music meant to raise awareness for those affected by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Story continues below advertisement

Shirley Koob didn’t have experience in songwriting or even playing until she decided to join a music and songwriting class. It was a decision she made in large part to simply keep herself busy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read more: Brent Worrall hand-cycles across Saskatchewan to raise awareness of PTSD

“It starts in the beginning of the pandemic, my partner and I were separated for 10 months by the American and Canadian Border being closed,” koob said. “I was very lonely and I decided to join the Seniors without Walls program.”

It was through the program she found out about classes taught by Juno award winner and local artist Eliza Doyle.

“I was quite intimidated because everyone else had either written songs or played in their local band, and all I can play is the radio,” Koob said with a laugh.

After hearing the song, Eliza Doyle worked with Shirley Koob to craft the song and begin to share it with the world.
After hearing the song, Eliza Doyle worked with Shirley Koob to craft the song and begin to share it with the world. Courtesy of Shirley Koob.

After learning about the history of war ballads, Koob crafted the tune “Cries of Ukraine.”

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

“In Saskatchewan, I feel like we have a great connection with Ukraine, and this is just really important right now,” Koob.

She hopes the song is used as a platform to spark discussion on what is taking place in Ukraine after months of warfare.

Read more: Truck Pull for Special Olympics Saskatchewan a huge success

Doyle was attracted to the song because of the authentic emotion.

“It is rare that a song comes out and it’s that complete and that strong,”” said Doyle. “She was able to depict what exactly was going on there and her feelings towards that and wanting to help.”

The song has been sent to friends and family, as well as multiple music streaming platforms. Any donations from the song go towards the Canadian Congress Supporting Ukrainian Refugees.

Click to play video: 'What Pierre Poilievre as new Federal Conservative Party leader could mean for Alberta' What Pierre Poilievre as new Federal Conservative Party leader could mean for Alberta
What Pierre Poilievre as new Federal Conservative Party leader could mean for Alberta

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers
Canada

Saskatchewan artist launches ‘Cries for Ukraine’ song in honour of Ukraine

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted
Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan artist launches ‘Cries for Ukraine’ song in honour of Ukraine' Saskatchewan artist launches ‘Cries for Ukraine’ song in honour of Ukraine
WATCH: Twitter sues Elon Musk to force completion of US$44B acquisition deal

A Saskatoon artist’s newly found passion for writing songs has led to a new piece of music meant to raise awareness for those affected by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Story continues below advertisement

Shirley Koob didn’t have experience in songwriting or even playing until she decided to join a music and songwriting class. It was a decision she made in large part to simply keep herself busy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read more: Brent Worrall hand-cycles across Saskatchewan to raise awareness of PTSD

“It starts in the beginning of the pandemic, my partner and I were separated for 10 months by the American and Canadian Border being closed,” koob said. “I was very lonely and I decided to join the Seniors without Walls program.”

It was through the program she found out about classes taught by Juno award winner and local artist Eliza Doyle.

“I was quite intimidated because everyone else had either written songs or played in their local band, and all I can play is the radio,” Koob said with a laugh.

After hearing the song, Eliza Doyle worked with Shirley Koob to craft the song and begin to share it with the world.
After hearing the song, Eliza Doyle worked with Shirley Koob to craft the song and begin to share it with the world. Courtesy of Shirley Koob.

After learning about the history of war ballads, Koob crafted the tune “Cries of Ukraine.”

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

“In Saskatchewan, I feel like we have a great connection with Ukraine, and this is just really important right now,” Koob.

She hopes the song is used as a platform to spark discussion on what is taking place in Ukraine after months of warfare.

Read more: Truck Pull for Special Olympics Saskatchewan a huge success

Doyle was attracted to the song because of the authentic emotion.

“It is rare that a song comes out and it’s that complete and that strong,”” said Doyle. “She was able to depict what exactly was going on there and her feelings towards that and wanting to help.”

The song has been sent to friends and family, as well as multiple music streaming platforms. Any donations from the song go towards the Canadian Congress Supporting Ukrainian Refugees.

Click to play video: 'What Pierre Poilievre as new Federal Conservative Party leader could mean for Alberta' What Pierre Poilievre as new Federal Conservative Party leader could mean for Alberta
What Pierre Poilievre as new Federal Conservative Party leader could mean for Alberta

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers
Canada

Saskatchewan artist launches ‘Cries for Ukraine’ song in honour of Ukraine

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted
Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan artist launches ‘Cries for Ukraine’ song in honour of Ukraine' Saskatchewan artist launches ‘Cries for Ukraine’ song in honour of Ukraine
WATCH: Twitter sues Elon Musk to force completion of US$44B acquisition deal

A Saskatoon artist’s newly found passion for writing songs has led to a new piece of music meant to raise awareness for those affected by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Story continues below advertisement

Shirley Koob didn’t have experience in songwriting or even playing until she decided to join a music and songwriting class. It was a decision she made in large part to simply keep herself busy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read more: Brent Worrall hand-cycles across Saskatchewan to raise awareness of PTSD

“It starts in the beginning of the pandemic, my partner and I were separated for 10 months by the American and Canadian Border being closed,” koob said. “I was very lonely and I decided to join the Seniors without Walls program.”

It was through the program she found out about classes taught by Juno award winner and local artist Eliza Doyle.

“I was quite intimidated because everyone else had either written songs or played in their local band, and all I can play is the radio,” Koob said with a laugh.

After hearing the song, Eliza Doyle worked with Shirley Koob to craft the song and begin to share it with the world.
After hearing the song, Eliza Doyle worked with Shirley Koob to craft the song and begin to share it with the world. Courtesy of Shirley Koob.

After learning about the history of war ballads, Koob crafted the tune “Cries of Ukraine.”

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

“In Saskatchewan, I feel like we have a great connection with Ukraine, and this is just really important right now,” Koob.

She hopes the song is used as a platform to spark discussion on what is taking place in Ukraine after months of warfare.

Read more: Truck Pull for Special Olympics Saskatchewan a huge success

Doyle was attracted to the song because of the authentic emotion.

“It is rare that a song comes out and it’s that complete and that strong,”” said Doyle. “She was able to depict what exactly was going on there and her feelings towards that and wanting to help.”

The song has been sent to friends and family, as well as multiple music streaming platforms. Any donations from the song go towards the Canadian Congress Supporting Ukrainian Refugees.

Click to play video: 'What Pierre Poilievre as new Federal Conservative Party leader could mean for Alberta' What Pierre Poilievre as new Federal Conservative Party leader could mean for Alberta
What Pierre Poilievre as new Federal Conservative Party leader could mean for Alberta

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers