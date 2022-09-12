Weekly survey: How was your summer of concerts? Did you even have one?

Send this page to someone via email

If it feels like the summer was extremely busy when it came to live music, it was. Not did we see the regular stream of tours but acts also had to caught up on live dates that were postponed over two years of a pandemic.

Live Nation says that this could be a record year for concerts, having sold more than 100 million tickets so far in 2022. So many shows, so little money, right?

