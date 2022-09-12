Menu

Entertainment

Weekly survey: How was your summer of concerts? Did you even have one?

By Alan Cross Corus Radio
Posted September 12, 2022 8:00 am
If it feels like the summer was extremely busy when it came to live music, it was. Not did we see the regular stream of tours but acts also had to caught up on live dates that were postponed over two years of a pandemic.

Live Nation says that this could be a record year for concerts, having sold more than 100 million tickets so far in 2022. So many shows, so little money, right?

How many big shows did you attend in the summer of 2022? Take the survey here.

