Kingston, Ont. police in stand-off with man barricaded in apartment building

Send this page to someone via email

Kingston police shut down a number of roads Friday morning at Portsmouth Avenue and Princess Street after a man barricaded himself in an apartment building.

Shots were fired at officers on the scene. One officer suffered minor injuries after being hit with shrapnel in the arm.

The incident is in relation to a stabbing reported Thursday at the Kingston centre. Police are looking for a 50-year-old male who was carrying an edged weapon.

Princess Street westbound at Sir John A MacDonald Boulevard and eastbound at Taylor Kidd Boulevard was closed.

Portsmouth Avenue southbound at Glengarry Road and northbound at Fairview Rod was closed.

Story continues below advertisement

Police allowed local traffic to leave the area, but was not allowing traffic to access the area until the incident ends.

Police told people to avoid the area but say at this time police say there is no risk to public safety.

2:21 Kingston rejects proposed housing development on contaminated provincially protected wetland Kingston rejects proposed housing development on contaminated provincially protected wetland