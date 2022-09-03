Ukraine family that fled to Saskatoon struggling with cost of living in Canada

Send this page to someone via email

A couple moved to Saskatoon Saskatchewan in May, just after Russia attacked Ukraine.

The family of six decided for safety, it was time to leave Sambir, Ukraine.

“When we decided to go here, our friend lives here and she found a host family for us,” says Olexana Troian.

However, it hasn’t been easy for them. Vladymyr used to be a chef in Ukraine, and now he works in carpentry.

“In the future he can go work in a good restaurant or something better, or open our own business,” says Olexana Troian.

The couple is struggling to make money, they’ve learned Canada is more expensive than they thought.

“In Ukraine we have less cost for rent, for house, for food, for clothes, everything, and maybe that’s why it’s a bit different for us,” says Olexana Troian.

Their goal is to move out of the host house, but with four kids, and one being 4 months old, Olexana can’t leave to work yet.

“We like our host family, but we have four kids and it’s too noisy,” says Olexana Troian.

Although it’s been close to 5 months, the Troians are hoping it gets easier.

“We hope in the future we can feel better here because in this period, everything is new for us, new people, new language, so it’s a little bit difficult now,” says Olexana Troian.

Despite the struggles, the Troians love Canada.

However, they miss their home.

“I smile, happy but inside it’s a bad feeling,” says Vladymyr Troian.

The summer offered them lots of activities, but now they’re getting prepared for Canadian winter.