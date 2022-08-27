Saskatoon’s Ukrainian Day in the park draws close to a thousand people

Send this page to someone via email

With Ukrainian Day approaching on September 7th, the Saskatoon Ukrainian Canadian Congress turned Rotary Park into the biggest Ukraine festival in Saskatoon on Saturday.

Folks could watch Ukrainian dance performances, visit the food vendors, and kids could participate in lots of activities.

“Today we have a few tents with the traditional food, some ice cream, there are pierogies, kolbasa. There is also a beer garden that features Ukrainian beer, so quite a few options,” said Olga Bondarenko, Saskatoon Ukrainian Canadian Congress Secretary.

It’s been going on for over 18 years, but because of COVID this is the first festival in three years.

“It’s been amazing and it’s good to be together, here,” said Bondarenko.

However, this year there are new Ukrainians settling in. Anastacia Misan moved to Canada five months ago.

“For me it’s super great because you can attend this and you can see a lot of people. You can communicate with them and some people are from Ukraine. It’s very cool because you can see each of them and just hug. It’s like you meet somebody from your family, so it’s super great,” said Anastacia Misan, Ukrainian.

“We love seeing all the people, the turnouts are good, so we’re loving it,” said Tom Kondra, Saskatoon Resident.

There were close to a thousand people, with the majority dressed in white blue and yellow.

“There are quite a few newcomers here, they are welcomed, they are joined here by their hosts, or friends, or strangers. So it’s a good opportunity for them to connect.,” said Bondarenko.