Health

Ontario, N.S., N.B., P.E.I. premiers to meet Monday for health care summit

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 22, 2022 6:09 am
WATCH ABOVE: Private fix not the solution to Ontario’s health-care woes, critics say.

TORONTO — The premiers of Ontario, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and P.E.I. will meet in Moncton today for a summit to discuss Canada’s struggling health-care system.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is also scheduled to meet individually with New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs, P.E.I. Premier Dennis King and federal Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic Leblanc prior to the summit.

Ford met with his Nova Scotia counterpart Tim Houston on Sunday in Halifax to discuss health-care system pressures.

Read more: Here are the changes coming to Ontario’s publicly funded health care system

His visit to the Maritimes comes as Ontario’s health system has been strained by staff shortages in recent weeks.

Some emergency rooms have been forced to close for hours or even days at a time.

Story continues below advertisement

Atlantic Canada’s provinces have also been contending with doctor shortages, surgery delays and recurring emergency room closures.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
