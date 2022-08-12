London, Ont. police chief apologizes after trans activist was victim of ‘swatting’

London Police Chief Steve Williams apologized to Clara Sorrenti, a transgender woman and popular Twitch streamer, after a bag of evidence following a “swatting” incident last week was labelled with her incorrect name and gender, otherwise known as a “deadname.”

In a statement Thursday, Williams said that while an armed police response was necessary given the threat to city officials, he confirmed that Sorrenti was the victim of a “swatting.”

Swatting involves reporting a false crime in the hopes of sending a large number of armed law enforcement to a person’s address. This is commonly used as an intimidation tactic.

“We believe there was a deliberate attempt by a third party to place suspicion on Ms. Sorrenti in relation to what are now believed to be false threats to harm people at City Hall,” Williams wrote.

“With this determination made, Ms. Sorrenti was released unconditionally from custody and all of her belongings have been returned to her.”

On Wednesday, the London Police Service said it will be conducting a review into Sorrenti’s arrest.

Following Williams’ additional statement on Thursday, Sorrenti took to Twitter and confirmed that she was no longer a suspect in the investigation.

I talked to the Chief of Police of London Police Services and I am no longer a suspect in the investigation. They are now acknowledging this situation as swatting. — keffals (@keffals) August 11, 2022

On the morning of the reported swatting, police said they’d received a 911 call about an individual threatening to shoot people at city hall.

In his recent statement, Williams said that responding officers conducted “initial inquiries” which lead them to Sorrenti’s residence, believing her to have been the threatened shooter.

“I had no idea what was going on,” Sorrenti told Global News on Tuesday. “I put on some pyjamas and as I was going out the hallway, I saw them coming, they told me to put my hands up.”

2:49 Clara Sorrenti details being swatted, arrested at gunpoint Clara Sorrenti details being swatted, arrested at gunpoint

Williams said that officers did not force their way into her home or perform a “dynamic entry,” and that police announced their presence before knocking on Sorrenti’s door.

“Ms. Sorrenti was arrested for uttering threats based on information officers had at that time,” he said, adding that Sorrenti was polite and cooperative.

“Threats of this nature are taken seriously by police, as I believe the public expects they would be,” he continued.

Williams also addressed the criticism of police using the name and gender assigned to Sorrenti at birth during her arrest.

While he said he could not confirm if or when any conversations transpired between arresting officers and Sorrenti prior to the initial arrest, Williams confirmed that a bag of her belongings was labelled with her deadname.

He added that in the coming weeks, he plans to organize a solution to ensure that an incident, such as this, does not happen again.

View image in full screen Chief Steve Williams confirmed that Clara Sorrenti, a transgender woman and popular Twitch streamer known as ‘Keffals’ was the victim of a ‘swatting’ on Friday, August 5, 2022. Matthew Trevithick/980 CFPL

Williams said that he had reached out to Sorrenti to discuss the incident and made her aware of how a complaint can be filed if she chooses to do so.

Global News has reached out to London police who said they are unable to provide any additional information at this time amid the ongoing investigation.

Full statement from London Police Chief Steve Williams:

Further to my statement yesterday, I would like to share an update in relation to this incident.

As a result of further investigation, we do not believe that the threatening emails received by City Hall officials originated with Ms. Sorrenti. We believe there was a deliberate attempt by a third party to place suspicion on Ms. Sorrenti in relation to what are now believed to be false threats to harm people at City Hall. This is sometimes referred to as “swatting”. With this determination made, Ms. Sorrenti was released unconditionally from custody and all of her belongings have been returned to her. I have directed members of our Criminal Investigation Division to commence an investigation into the origins of the email sent to City Officials, with a goal of identifying the person or persons responsible and laying the appropriate charge(s). As this investigation will be complex, and may potentially involve multiple jurisdictions, it will take some time.

As this is an active investigation, I am unable to comment further on any evidence or the direction of the investigation. Updates will be provided if and when appropriate.

I can share some information regarding the initial police response to the threats received at City Hall. On Friday, August 5 at 8:30 a.m., we received a 911 call regarding a person threatening to attend City Hall to shoot people. A short time later we received a second 911 call questioning when officers would arrive. Threats of this nature are taken seriously by police, as I believe the public expects they would be. Responding officers conducted the initial inquiries which culminated in their attendance at Ms. Sorrenti’s residence. Officers did not conduct what is sometimes referred to as a “dynamic entry” into Ms. Sorrenti’s residence. Rather, they knocked on the door, announced themselves as police officers, and occupants answered. Any attempt by uninvolved third parties to suggest otherwise is inaccurate and irresponsible. Ms. Sorrenti was arrested for uttering threats based on information officers had at that time. Ms. Sorrenti was polite and cooperative.

To be clear, due to the nature of the threats to shoot people, officers with specialized training and equipment were involved in the arrest. These Emergency Response Unit officers are specially trained to peacefully resolve high risk situations. They offer enhanced protection for the public and fellow officers. In the past, officers in similar situations have been wounded or killed. In this case, firearms were displayed until it was determined a threat no longer existed. I acknowledge that for the average citizen, having heavily armed police officers attend your residence would be traumatic. I understand this was a traumatic and shocking experience for Ms. Sorrenti. At the same time, the safety of our officers and members of the public cannot be compromised when responding to occurrences of this nature. I am thankful they affected the arrest without physical injury to anyone.

This brings me to allegations as to how Ms. Sorrenti was addressed during her time in London police custody, using an incorrect name (her “deadname”) and gender. While I cannot confirm any conversations which might have transpired during Ms. Sorrenti’s initial arrest, activity in our holding cells is monitored by audio and video equipment. At no time while she was in our holding cells did members of our police service address Ms. Sorrenti by her deadname and gender. I have personally reviewed the recordings and found our officers were polite, respectful, and professional. The reference to Ms. Sorrenti’s former name appears to stem from the existence of prior police reports. When an individual comes into contact with police for whatever reason, an entry is made into our records management system using the name provided at that time. That report is merged with prior reports, if any, involving the same person with the same date of birth. Where an individual has a change of name, or has a nickname or alias, those would be linked with the primary name on file. Police are not normally notified when someone legally changes their name. It appears the bag in which Ms. Sorrenti’s personal property was held was labelled with her deadname, for tracking purposes. I recognize that this explanation will not please everybody. This situation highlights for us the need to develop a mechanism to ensure accuracy in our record keeping, recognizing that, as in Ms. Sorrenti’s case, anything otherwise can be hurtful and disrespectful which was never our intent. For this, I have apologized to Ms. Sorrenti. In the coming weeks I will ensure a solution is implemented to avoid any repeat of this type of situation in the future.

I have personally reached out to Ms. Sorrenti this afternoon to discuss this matter, and to assure her that we have opened an investigation into the swatting incident. She has also been advised of the channels available to her should she wish to file a formal complaint regarding her interactions with the London Police Service.

While I recognize the intense interest surrounding this matter, this is all the information I am able to provide at this time as the investigation and review are ongoing.

Chief Steve Williams

London Police Service

— with files from Global News’ Andrew Graham and Ahmar Khan