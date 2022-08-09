SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Blue Jays sign OF Jackie Bradley Jr. to 1-year deal

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted August 9, 2022 5:15 pm

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Toronto Blue Jays signed veteran outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. to a one-year contract before Tuesday night’s game at Baltimore.

The 32-year-old Bradley was released by the Boston Red Sox on Thursday. He is batting .210 with three homers and 29 RBIs in 92 games this season.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Jays Care Foundation campaign aims to get more kids on the diamond' Jays Care Foundation campaign aims to get more kids on the diamond
Story continues below advertisement

“Every year is a challenging year. You go through a lot of different things,” Bradley said. “Obviously haven’t had the offensive year that I’ve wanted.”

Trending Stories

Bradley agreed to a $24 million, two-year contract with Milwaukee in March 2021 and played one season for the Brewers. Then he was traded to Boston in December and played a second stint with the Red Sox.

Bradley was the MVP of the 2018 AL Championship Series.

A native of Richmond, Virginia, Bradley said his family often comes to Camden Yards — and Tuesday would be no different.

“My mom was on it,” he said.

The Blue Jays designated right-hander Matt Peacock for assignment and optioned infielder Otto Lopez to Triple-A Buffalo.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Advertisement
© 2022 The Canadian Press
Baseball tagToronto Blue Jays tagMLB tagBlue Jays tagBlue Jays baseball tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers