A Horse Tale Rescue fundraises to feed the herd as price of hay skyrockets

Some families got a taste of country living at A Horse Tale Rescue’s summer fundraiser in Vaudreuil-Dorion Saturday.

The “A Day in the Country” event isn’t complete without one of the most popular activities, a hayride to see some cows. But ask any child about their favourite attraction and they will probably answer with the horses.

“I love horses,” said Ines Garrote-Fernandez. Her younger sister Lola Garrote-Fernandez agreed with “me too.”

A Horse Tale Rescue opened its facilities to the public Saturday for the first time in three years. The organization rehabilitates and rehomes horses in need of a second chance.

“They come from varying areas where the people can no longer afford (to keep them or may have a) change in lifestyle or some injuries. But we also have five that have come from Montreal’s calèche industry,” said A Horse Tale Rescue Executive Director, Mike Grenier.

Hudson resident Donna Munro has lived in close proximity to the rescue facility for over a decade but only discovered it on Saturday through a friend.

“It’s amazing. I’m so excited just to be here and wander around,” said Munro

She was one of the dozens of visitors getting up close and personal with the 13 beautiful horse and learn how they are cared for.

“I’m amazed at how good the volunteers keep the horses. They were showing some pictures of the horses before they came and how they were terribly taken care of,” said John Martin, who travelled from Montreal for the event.

Part of the horses daily routine is eating a total of 350 pounds of hay. It’s a necessity that is proving costly with the price of hay doubling in the past year.

“It costs between 30 to 40 thousand (dollars) a year just for hay,” said Grenier.

The fundraiser not only features hayrides but also corn on the cob, pictures with a horse, a dunk tank and baked goods for sale. All proceeds raised help feed the herd.

“We, just like every other charity, are still in need. So if you can, when you can, help us out. It’s going to a good cause,” said Grenier.

The organization hopes giving others the chance to connect with the horses in person encourages them to give back, so volunteers can continue taking care of horses in need.