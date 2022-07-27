Safe haven for LGBTQ youth in Saint John turns to city council for aid

A recently opened community hub providing a safe space for the LGBTQ youth has turned to the City of Saint John to help keep the lights on well into the future.

Adoringly Shire, commonly referred to as “The Shire,” opened in May, offering students a place to talk, play games, create art and most importantly, be themselves.

During the school year, around 20 students pop into The Shire on an average day.

“Virtually anyone who walks in here is like, thank you so much for what you’re doing,” Marijke Hachemer, a caretaker at the Germain Street hub told Global News Wednesday.

“Grownups tell us how their life would have been better if they had had a place like this. And both kids and grownups tell us how their life right now is better because this place exists.”

Each person who walks through the doors is given a safe space at no cost. But, the financial requirements for providing such a service have left the future of Adoringly Shire uncertain.

On Monday, caretakers approached Saint John Common Council to detail the support they have received in the community and the need for long-term solutions, stating they could only operate until the end of September without further financial help.

“We feel the city the size of Saint John must provide safe spaces for kids, as they do hockey rinks and pools, skate parks,” explained Alice Hachemer, a caretaker at The Shire.

“So we went to make the case that we are Saint John’s newest recreation facility and that the city of Saint John can jump in and provide some of the management that we require.”

Throughout the presentation, councillors could consistently be seen nodding their heads and, at times, chiming in to commend those who keep The Shire open.

“I don’t think we need to overthink this, nor do I think we need a resolution of council or anything else. I can certainly undertake the work with the staff and figure out a way to support the Shire the way they need to be supported, full stop,” said City Manager John Collin.

The City of Saint John could not specify what actions would be taken to support Adoringly Shire.

A statement to Global News noted staff are committed to exploring potential ways the city can support these “important community building efforts.” Examples included aid in fundraising efforts and donation collections.

While Alice noted donations are not a long-term fix The Shire should rely on at this point, they are open to all the help they can get.

“We will put them to good use.”