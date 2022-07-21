Feds announce $100M to expand cargo, logistics handling at Edmonton International Airport

Send this page to someone via email

The federal government has announced $100 million for the Edmonton International Airport to increase its cargo and logistics handling operations.

Federal Minister of Transportation Omar Alghabra said Thursday the funding will come from the National Trade Corridors Fund.

Read more: Edmonton International Airport to use drones to deliver commercial cargo packages

The money will go toward a project that will convert about 2,000 acres of land into a new global cargo handling operation at the airport. This will help EIA expand its multi-modal distribution throughout Canada, the United States and Mexico.

The increased cargo capacity is expected to improve the movement of import and export trade routes and strengthen Canada’s supply chain, according to the feds.

“Our government is committed to keeping our supply chains resilient, and this announcement will help strengthen the economic development of the Edmonton International Airport, Leduc County, and the region of Edmonton,” Alghabra said in a news release.

Story continues below advertisement

“This funding will expand the operational capacity of the airport by adding more space for cargo handling operations and new transportation infrastructure. By investing in our airports, we are creating good jobs, strengthening our economy, and maintaining a competitive and resilient supply chain.”

The president and CEO of EIA said cargo and logistics play a major role in the region’s economic growth and development.

“Increasing air capacity and global market access for exports and trade opportunities is a global game changer,” Tom Ruth said. “It drives the growth of small and medium enterprises in Alberta and the rest of Canada, which creates jobs and spurs investment.

“Working towards these goals, we are excited to announce the development of the International Cargo Hub. The Government of Canada’s investment into EIA will help accelerate our plans to position the Edmonton Metropolitan Region as a key multi-modal global logistics hub and vital trade corridor for Canada. This hub will be transformational for the Edmonton Metro Region.”

The federal government’s 2022 budget outlined $450 million over five years to support supply chain projects throughout Canada.