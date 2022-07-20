Menu

Woman arrested after allegedly dressing as nurse to steal baby from hospital in California

By Sarah Do Couto Global News
Posted July 20, 2022 2:54 pm
Jesenea Miron's mugshot. Miron has been accused of impersonating a nurse and attempting to kidnap an infant from hospital. View image in full screen
Jesenea Miron's mugshot. Miron has been accused of impersonating a nurse and attempting to kidnap an infant from hospital. Riverside County Sheriff's Department

A California woman has been accused of dressing as a nurse and entering a hospital maternity ward where she attempted to steal a baby last week, police claim.

According to a press release from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office, Jesenea Miron entered the Riverside University Health System (RUHS) – Medical Center on July 14 and impersonated a newly hired nurse on campus.

It is unclear, however, how Miron, 23, gained access to the hospital’s maternity ward where infants are monitored and treated. She allegedly entered a patient’s hospital room and, after identifying herself as a nurse, attempted to take the patient’s newborn child.

She was then confronted by hospital staff who called security, as per the press release.

Police claim Miron successfully fled the hospital premises, but was later arrested at the 11000 block of Weber Street in the city of Moreno Valley, Calif.

Using a search warrant, police collected “additional items of evidentiary value” from the premises.

Trending Stories

Miron is currently being held at the Robert Presley Detention Center on kidnapping charges. Her bail is set at US$1 million.

Investigation into the incident is ongoing.

RUHS – Medical Center CEO Jennifer Cruikshank provided a statement to news affiliate KTLA, claiming the hospital is currently working to determine how Miron gained access to the maternity ward.

“Riverside University Health System– Medical Center has multiple layers of security to protect the safety and well-being of patients and staff, and we’re thankful those systems and our vigilant staff were able to thwart this suspect,” Cruikshank said.

“Our security protocols have been reviewed and reinforced, and we have additional sheriff’s deputies on campus. We are also working with the family to address their concerns and ensure their emotional well-being.”

Miron’s lawyer has not made a public statement on her behalf. Her court date is set for Tuesday.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Moreno Valley Sheriff’s Station or the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

