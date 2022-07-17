Boy rushed to trauma centre following golf cart rollover near Peterborough: police

Send this page to someone via email

Emergency services are responding after a golf cart rolled over just southeast of Peterborough, sending several people to hospital.

Peterborough County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said a section of Villiers Line was closed following the incident, which took place at around 12:20 p.m. Sunday.

A boy was transported to a Toronto trauma centre with life-threatening injuries, while “several” other people were treated at the scene and taken to hospital in Peterborough, police said.

Villiers Line, which runs from north to south to the east of Peterborough, was closed for an investigation by Peterborough County OPP.