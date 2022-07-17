Menu

Canada

Boy rushed to trauma centre following golf cart rollover near Peterborough: police

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted July 17, 2022 4:29 pm
A boy was transported to a Toronto trauma with life-threatening injuries, while "several" other people were treated at the scene and taken to hospital in Peterborough. . View image in full screen
A boy was transported to a Toronto trauma with life-threatening injuries, while "several" other people were treated at the scene and taken to hospital in Peterborough. . Harrison Perkins/Special to Global News Peterborough

Emergency services are responding after a golf cart rolled over just southeast of Peterborough, sending several people to hospital.

Peterborough County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said a section of Villiers Line was closed following the incident, which took place at around 12:20 p.m. Sunday.

Read more: Peterborough boy, 8, undergoes extensive facial surgery after dirt bike crash in Kawartha Lakes

A boy was transported to a Toronto trauma centre with life-threatening injuries, while “several” other people were treated at the scene and taken to hospital in Peterborough, police said.

Villiers Line, which runs from north to south to the east of Peterborough, was closed for an investigation by Peterborough County OPP.

