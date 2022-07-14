Calgary police investigate shooting in mall parking lot

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police are conducting an investigation following an evening shooting at a Calgary mall parking lot.

Officers said just before 8 p.m. on Wednesday, one person fired shots at another in the Deerfoot City parking lot. No one was hit and both vehicles fled the area.

One of the vehicles police believed to have been involved was located and two men in that vehicle were arrested.

Police said another suspect is still at large and the investigation is ongoing.