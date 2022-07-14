Menu

Crime

Calgary police investigate shooting in mall parking lot

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted July 14, 2022 5:01 pm
Police vehicles are shown at Calgary Police Service headquarters in Calgary, on April 9, 2020. View image in full screen
Police vehicles are shown at Calgary Police Service headquarters in Calgary, on April 9, 2020. CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Calgary police are conducting an investigation following an evening shooting at a Calgary mall parking lot.

Officers said just before 8 p.m. on Wednesday, one person fired shots at another in the Deerfoot City parking lot. No one was hit and both vehicles fled the area.

Read more: City of Calgary eyeing federal funding to help address gun, gang violence

One of the vehicles police believed to have been involved was located and two men in that vehicle were arrested.

Police said another suspect is still at large and the investigation is ongoing.

