City of Regina Square Plaza officially renamed Pat Fiacco Plaza

The City of Regina square plaza is no more.

As of today, it has officially been renamed the Pat Fiacco Plaza.

Dedicated to Regina’s former mayor, the name change is meant to celebrate his contributions to the city, his vision of community and actively coming together.

“I am sharing this amazing honour with you,” Fiacco said during his thank you speech. “This day isn’t about me. It is about all of you who were with me during this amazing journey we have had.”

Fiacco says he had one goal in mind when he first stepped into office.

“It wasn’t so that I could have a plaza named after me but it is pretty cool actually,” he said. “It was to do my part in making Regina a great place to live to work to play and to raise a family.”

Fiacco spent 12 years as Regina’s mayor. In 2012, Fiacco received the President’s Community Award from the University of Regina in recognition of his service to the province of Saskatchewan.

He said when people come to the plaza for the farmers market or concerts in the park, he wants them to have one thing in mind.

“I don’t want you to think of Pat Fiacco. I want you to think of all the immigrants that chose to make Regina their home, that have really built this community. Think of the Indigenous families, as well, that are part of this amazing community we live in.”

