Edmonton woman victim of fatal single-vehicle collision near Rocky Mountain House

A 27-year-old Edmonton woman was pronounced dead at the scene of a single-vehicle car accident north of Rocky Mountain House on Saturday.

A 33-year-old male from Lac La Biche, who was the second occupant of the vehicle, police said he was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Rimby RCMP, Rocky Mountain House RCMP, Rocky Mountain House Fire and Emergency Medical Services all responded to the accident report.

According to a release from RCMP, the vehicle was “travelling southbound on Highway 22, when it crossed the northbound lane, entered the ditch and travelled down a steep embankment where it rolled.”

The collision is being investigated by an RCMP collision analyst and the RCMP’s criminal collision investigative team.