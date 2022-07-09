Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Edmonton woman victim of fatal single-vehicle collision near Rocky Mountain House

By Meaghan Archer Global News
Posted July 9, 2022 6:33 pm
Flashing Police Lights View image in full screen
File photo of flashing lights on a police vehicle. AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File

A 27-year-old Edmonton woman was pronounced dead at the scene of a single-vehicle car accident north of Rocky Mountain House on Saturday.

A 33-year-old male from Lac La Biche, who was the second occupant of the vehicle, police said he was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Trending Stories

Rimby RCMP, Rocky Mountain House RCMP, Rocky Mountain House Fire and Emergency Medical Services all responded to the accident report.

According to a release from RCMP, the vehicle was “travelling southbound on Highway 22, when it crossed the northbound lane, entered the ditch and travelled down a steep embankment where it rolled.”

The collision is being investigated by an RCMP collision analyst and the RCMP’s criminal collision investigative team.

RCMP tagInvestigation tagCar crash tagRocky Mountain House tagLac La Biche tagfatal car accident tagRimby tagCriminal Collision Invesitgative Team tagEmergency Services Response tagsingle-vehicle car accident tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers