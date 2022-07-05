Menu

Politics

City of Guelph staff continue to review bylaw banning RVs on residential driveways

A motion to suspend by-law pending a staff review was defeated at a recent City Council meeting.
By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted July 5, 2022 4:28 pm
Recreational vehicles parked in lot.
Recreational vehicles parked in lot. AP Photo / Charlie Neibergall, File

The City of Guelph is continuing their review of a bylaw that prohibits a homeowner from parking their recreational vehicles on their driveway.

“Staff were directed to do a review of trailer parking in general, both on-street and off-street,” said Doug Godfrey, general manager of the City’s operations department.

“Staff went to council last year with a report that showed a split down the middle of residents in favour or opposed to (the bylaw). The recommendation was to continue having the conversation with the public to get feedback on the matter.”

Read more: Kingston relaxes rules for parking recreational vehicles in driveways

Godfrey said in the meantime, they have an exemption program in place.

Councillor Rodrigo Goller said because the bylaw is only enforced on a complaint basis, some residents were able to keep their boats, trailers and vehicles on their driveways while others were not.

“A one-size-fits-all approach did not make sense,” said Goller.

Read more: Guelph city council temporarily suspends driveway bylaw fines

“When you talk about a smaller boat, Ski-Doo, snowmobile, or one of the smaller pop-up tent trailer, you should be able to park it in your driveway for as long as you want.”

A motion by Goller to suspend the by-law until staff have completed the review was defeated at the June 27th council meeting.

