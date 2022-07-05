Menu

Crime

B.C. police officer remains in intensive care after bank shootout

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 5, 2022 4:30 pm
Click to play video: 'Two Saanich police officers remain hospitalized after bank shooting' Two Saanich police officers remain hospitalized after bank shooting
One week after gunfire erupted at a local bank, officials are releasing new details about the police officers injured in a shooting in Saanich, B.C. Legislative bureau chief Keith Baldrey has more details, including how many officers remain hospitalized.

An officer who was injured in a deadly shootout outside a bank in Saanich, B.C., last week remains in intensive care after three surgeries.

Saanich Chief Const. Dean Duthie told a news conference that the officer, who has eight years of service with the department, has been showing signs of “improvement day by day.”

Three Saanich officers and three from the Victoria Police Department, all members of the emergency response team, were injured in the gunfight with two heavily armed robbers outside a Bank of Montreal.

Duthie says another Saanich officer is stable and remains in hospital, while Victoria police said Sunday that one of their officers is still in care and faces a long recovery.

Read more: Expert sees similarities between botched B.C. bank robbery and 1997 North Hollywood shootout

Click to play video: 'Saanich chief provides recovery details of injured officers one week after shootout' Saanich chief provides recovery details of injured officers one week after shootout
Saanich chief provides recovery details of injured officers one week after shootout

The chief says the injured officers and the department have been overwhelmed by an outpouring of public support.

Trending Stories

RCMP have taken over the investigation into the bank robbery, where 22-year-old twins, Mathew and Isaac Auchterlonie from Duncan, B.C., were killed by police on June 28.

Click to play video: 'Saanich Police provide an update on injured officers one week after shootout' Saanich Police provide an update on injured officers one week after shootout
Saanich Police provide an update on injured officers one week after shootout
© 2022 The Canadian Press
