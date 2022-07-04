Menu

Environment

One year closure of commercial cod fishery in northern Gulf of St. Lawrence

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 4, 2022 1:49 pm
The federal fisheries minister has announced a one-year closure of the commercial cod fishery in the northern Gulf of St. Lawrence.

Joyce Murray says cod stocks in the area are at risk of serious harm, and the closure is needed in order to rebuild them.

Read more: Seals could hunt Atlantic cod to extinction in some waters. Only culling can help - study

In a statement, Murray says the one-year management plan will allow young fish in the stock to reach maturity.

She says because of the cultural significance of cod to residents of Quebec and Newfoundland and Labrador, a recreational fishery will continue with a regulated season and daily limits.

The Fish, Food and Allied Workers union says it is deeply disappointed with the one-year closure and says it hurts a struggling region.

The union says the fisheries minister is continuing to let the real problem — seal overpopulation — spiral out of control.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 4, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
