Wet summer, normal-to-high river and lake levels to continue, Manitoba report says

Southern Manitoba should expect a lot of water throughout the summer, according to the province.

The Hydrologic Forecast Centre’s 2022 Summer Conditions Report, released Wednesday, says the rivers and lakes in the region will remain at normal or above-normal levels until the winter freeze, and the area can also expect a warmer- and wetter-than-usual next few months.

The higher water on lakes, the centre said, means the risk of flooding from strong winds will also be higher than normal, and heavy rains are expected to have a bigger impact due to high soil moisture levels in some parts of the region.

“After a very long and unprecedented spring flood season, many Manitobans want to know how all the precipitation we received will impact summer conditions so they can prepare for whatever may come,” said transportation and infrastructure minister Doyle Piwniuk.

The annual report, Piwniuk said, provides a high-level overview of current conditions, temperatures, precipitation, as well as forecasted changes throughout the summer.

