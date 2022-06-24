Vendors fired up for restriction-free summer festival season in London, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic was declared, London, Ont., will have a restriction-free summer festival season, bringing back a promotional lifeline for restaurants.

One of those restaurants is Hamilton-based Caribbean Flavah, which is in town this weekend for the London International Food and Drink Festival.

“We’ve been doing festivals for about 22 years … we missed it a lot,” said owner Denry George.

“It’s a way to get away from the restaurant, get away from almost anything and basically be in a new place every weekend.”

This weekend marks Caribbean Flavah’s third festival this season, and George says there’s been “an outpouring of clientele.”

“People are really excited to come out and they’re coming out in even higher numbers than before.”

View image in full screen Vendors set up shop on the first day of the London International Food and Drink Festival in Victoria Park. Andrew Graham / Global News

Things have been just as busy for London barbecue team Jack The Ribber, which spent last weekend at the Stratford Live Music and Food festival.

“It’s like a little get away,” said team member Zena Aywas about the return of festival season.

“It’s fun, you get to meet new people, interact with different kinds of people and some people, they make my day when I’m working, so it gives me a big, big smile on my face.”

Joseph Alexander, the owner of London restaurant Triniman Kitchen, says “all these vendors should be happy” now that restriction-free festivals are back.

He’s got a busy summer ahead of him that includes stops at Sunfest, Home County Music and Art Festival and the Toronto Caribbean Carnival, formerly known as Caribana.

“It’s very good for business because since COVID we’ve been hurt so much.”

View image in full screen Local barbecue team Jack The Ribber pose for a photo during the first day of the London International Food and Drink Festival. Andrew Graham / Global News

This summer also brings a chance for restaurants such as Yaya’s Kitchen to try something new.

The Old East Village-based eatery, which began in the backyard of Maryam and Malvin Wright in 2017, serves up food from Northern Nigeria, along with an array of other African cuisine.

“This is our very first time being a part of the International Food and Drink Festival, so the pressure is on right now, but we know that we are ready,” said Amsa Yaro of Yaya’s Kitchen.

“Let’s see how this goes, but hopefully fingers crossed because it’s an avenue to expose more people to our food, so they get to know what we’re doing here in London.”

