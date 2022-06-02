Menu

Canada

More than 300 Ukrainians fleeing Russian invasion are set to arrive in Halifax

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 2, 2022 3:37 pm
Click to play video: 'Ukrainian family fleeing war finds new home in Nova Scotia' Ukrainian family fleeing war finds new home in Nova Scotia
As the Russian war against Ukraine rages on, displaced Ukrainians are resettling in Canada – including here in Nova Scotia. One East Hants couple opened their doors and hearts to help one young family start their new life chapter. Alexa MacLean shares their story – Apr 29, 2022

More than 300 Ukrainians seeking refuge in Canada are expected to arrive at Halifax Stanfield International Airport this evening.

The flight from Warsaw, Poland, is the third chartered by the Canadian government in the last two weeks carrying Ukrainian nationals fleeing the Russian invasion.

Nova Scotia Immigration Minister Jill Balser told reporters today she hopes all of the arriving Ukrainians will choose to stay in Nova Scotia, but she doesn’t know if they will “stay for a short time or a long time.”

Read more: Ukrainian family settles into life in N.S. and Canada after fleeing the war

Balser said she’s heard that many people travelling today have already connected with Nova Scotians offering housing.

For those who do not have a place to stay, Balser said hotels will be made available and the federal government will cover two weeks of temporary housing.

Members from the Ukrainian Canadian Congress, the YMCA and Immigrant Services Association of Nova Scotia will be at the airport to welcome the newcomers and connect them with housing and services as needed.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 2, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
