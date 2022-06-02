Regina man charged with taking BB gun on city bus: Regina police

Send this page to someone via email

A 31-year-old Regina man is facing multiple weapons-related charges after allegedly taking a BB gun on a city bus, police said in a news release.

At 11:50 p.m. Wednesday night, Regina Police Service (RPS) responded to a call from the 1700 block of Dewdney Avenue East. Officers received information about a male on a city bus with a firearm. It was reported the man exited the bus.

Police located the suspect and arrested him without incident.

RPS recovered a BB gun from the man, according to the news release.

As a result of the investigation he was charged with carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

The suspect was set to make his first court appearance Thursday morning in a Regina provincial court.

