Regina man charged with taking BB gun on city bus: Regina police

A 31-year-old Regina man is facing multiple weapons-related charges after allegedly taking a BB gun on a city bus, police said in a news release.
At 11:50 p.m. Wednesday night, Regina Police Service (RPS) responded to a call from the 1700 block of Dewdney Avenue East. Officers received information about a male on a city bus with a firearm. It was reported the man exited the bus.
Trending Stories
Police located the suspect and arrested him without incident.
RPS recovered a BB gun from the man, according to the news release.
As a result of the investigation he was charged with carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.
The suspect was set to make his first court appearance Thursday morning in a Regina provincial court.
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments